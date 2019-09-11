Alonzo, Joseph Francis (Cooker)
61, Joe joined the Lord Sun Sep 8, surrounded by his wife Patty Alonzo (nee Heitkamp) father to Loretta (Nathan) Dunkmann, Nicholas (Erin) Alonzo, and Patrick Alonzo. Fun loving Brother, Uncle and Grandfather to six. Joe went to heaven surrounded by his wife and all three of his children. He is remembered by all for his sense of humor; a trait that was still prevalent until the day he succumbed to Lewy Bodys.
Services: Fri, 9-13-19 at ICD Catholic Church. Mass 10am