Arnet, Joseph Francis Jr. Joseph F. Arnet, Jr. of O'Fallon, MO fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Monday, May 20, 2019, at the age of 64. Devoted husband of the late Linda Arnet (nee Lockard); dearest son of Joseph F. Arnet, Sr. and the late Marian Arnet (nee Siebert); loving father of Ryan (Lauren) Arnet, Kelly (Michael) Mammoser, and Courtney (Zack) Hess; beloved Papa Joe of Peyton and Charlotte Mammoser and Will Hess; cherished brother of Judy (David) Suchanek and the late Susan (Jack) Rinehart; adored brother-in-law of Rick (Joann) Lockard and Cindy (Kim) Wilson; treasured uncle, cousin, nephew, and friend to many. Services: A Memorial Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m., Thursday, May 30, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish at 1 Seton Court, St. Charles, MO 63303. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Charles Goodfellas, PO Box 566, St. Charles, MO 63302. If you wish to send flowers, please have them sent directly to church for the service.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 23, 2019