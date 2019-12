Dirkers, Joseph G.

56, Asleep in Jesus on Nov. 30, 2019. Loving husband of Wilma Dirkers; Cherished son of Nancy Day; Our father, grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral Mass Mon., Dec. 9, 2019 at 10AM at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, 4950 Heege Rd., St. Louis, MO 63123 with interment to follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Visitation at Hoffmeister South County Chapel, 1515 Lemay Ferry Rd., St. Louis, MO 63125 on Sun., Dec. 8, 2019, 1PM-5PM. www.hoffmeistersouthcounty.com