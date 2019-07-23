Mathews, Joseph G. of Wright City, MO, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the age of 85. He was preceded in death by his parents, Laura Jean and Oliver Mathews, Sr.; his grandchildren, Mariah Mathews and John Hannagan; three brothers, Oliver Mathews, Jr., Gene (Jackie) Mathews, and Garitt (Marty) Mathews; and two sisters, Mary (Roy) Tuttle and Lee (Walt) Hickman. Joseph left this life too early, but his memory will be carried on by his loving wife of 63 years, Gwenn Mathews (nee Pickering); his children, Dr. Greg (Galen) Mathews, Dr. Jeff (Shari) Mathews, and Jill (Sean) Hannagan; his grandchildren, Joe (Lesley) Mathews, Max Mathews, Maggie Mathews, Megan Mathews, Jesse Mathews, Danny Mathews, Patrick Hannagan, Ryan Hannagan, Erin Hannagan, and Collin Hannagan; and his siblings, Jerry (the late Shirley) Mathews, Gary (Jimmie) Mathews, Sue (John) Lauhoff, Bob (Jean) Mathews, and Laurel (the late Jim) Dale. Joe proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a member of many organizations throughout his life, and he was tremendously influential in the St. Charles region and beyond. He was currently serving on the Board of Directors for SSM Hospital. He retired from the following as a member of the Board of Directors: Lindenwood University (26 yrs), Lake Ozark Regional Hospital (and an original founder), Boys Town, Sanford Brown, Mark Twain Bank, and U.S. Bancorp. As a longtime member of the Lindenwood Board, he created and has funded the Mariah Mathews scholarship since 1995, in memory of his granddaughter, who passed at birth. He received the Sibley Medallion of Honor from Lindenwood University in 2015, and had the distinction of the Mathews Hall being named in his honor. Joseph earned his Bachelor's from Mizzou and his MS in Financial Services at American College. He was a CLU and ChFC, and he owned Mathews and Associates in Chesterfield, Missouri. He had a special sauce and incredible talent of connecting the right people together through his wide network of business associates and friends. Gloria Panhorst worked alongside Joe and was a wonderful asset to him for more than 36 years. Memorial contributions may be made in Joe's name to the Humane Society of Missouri or to Long Meadow Rescue Ranch. Services: The family is being served by the Baue Funeral and Memorial Center, 3950 West Clay Street, St. Charles, MO, where a Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, July 25 at 10:00 am. Visit Baue.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 23, 2019