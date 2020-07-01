Blessing Jr., Joseph H.
of Perryville, June 27, 2020. Beloved father of Rev. Gerald Blessing, Duane (Kathy) Blessing, Keith (Liesl) Blessing, Gale (Frank) Merz, Denise Hanquist, Janice (Mark) Lundy, Michelle(Scott) Bradshaw, and Lisa (Timothy) Hughes.
Services: Funeral Mass will be held at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic in Perryville, on Wed., July 15 at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Gerald Blessing officiating. Burial in Mt. Hope Cemetery with military graveside provided by American Legion Post 133 and Delta Team.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 1, 2020.