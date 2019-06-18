Genné, Joseph H. Joe Jr. age 93, passed peace- fully on June 13, 2019, surrounded by mem- bers of his family. Joe was a resident of St. Louis County for 66 years following his military service. He attended Parks College of Saint Louis University on the G.I. Bill and worked in St. Louis aviation throughout his civilian career. Joe was a proud husband, father and grandfather, designating himself Head Daddy Rabbit as soon as grandchildren began to arrive. He was a lifelong learner: amateur photographer, poetry lover, reader of historical novels, and film buff. Joe remained an early adopter of technology throughout his life and was active on social media. His weekend passions were time with his family, St. Louis Cardinals baseball, English Premier League football, big band music, old movies, and hot fudge sundaes. Joe was preceded in death by two sons; Michael and Jonathan; and by his brother, Herbert (Peggy) Genné. He is survived by his bride of 52 years, Joan Louise Genné (née Trares) of Manchester; two sisters, Beth (Allan) Gibbard and Maria (Cristopher Anderson) Genné; five children, Thomas (Ellen), Paul, Christy, Matthew (Kelley), Andrew (Laura); eight grandchildren, Gina, Aurora, Larson, Sierra, Adam, Kyle, Sean and Henry; two great-grandchildren, Lilith and Emma; cherished nieces and nephews, especially Mary Beth (Gary) Romano and Taleb & Jeannine Jawhar; and dear friends. Joe was born on February 15, 1926, in West Orange, New Jersey. He and his brother Herb were raised during the Great Depression by a single mother, Mildred Laidlaw Genné. At age 11, Joe took a before-school job selling box lunches outside of a factory. He remained employed in one form or another for the next 64 years. As a youth Joe developed a passion for aviation, hanging out at every North Jersey airport he could reach on his bicycle. On Independence Day 1941, at age 15, Joe's instructor gave him his first flying lesson in a Piper J-3 Cub. By age 16, Joe was flying solo. Joe enlisted in the U.S. Navy during World War II and became an Aviation Machinist's Mate. The highlight of his postwar naval service was being stationed at Pearl Harbor, where, to his everlasting delight, he flew nearly every day. After graduating from Parks College in 1951, Joe received his commission as a 2nd Lt in the Air Force and orders to report for duty. Joe served two years during the Korean War and was discharged as a 1st Lt in 1953. After his return from service, Joe found work in the St. Louis aviation community as a sales rep with General Aviation Supply Co., calling on airports large and small around the Midwest, still finding a way to fly nearly every day. Joe was promoted to sales manager of the St. Louis division. He left General Aviation to form his own manufacturing representative company, Genné Technical Sales Co. He continued in the rep business until he went to work for Trans World Airlines in 1965. At TWA, he served as a reservations agent, ramp supervisor, quality controller and training instructor. Ultimately Joe led TWA's St. Louis-based training department, coaching and mentoring a generation of training instructors and airline employees. He was 75 when he retired. Throughout his life, Joe got his wish to be surrounded by airplanes of all kinds, from J-3 Cubs, to military fighters, to commercial aircraft, all while sustaining a family who were lucky to have him as their husband, dad, brother, grandpa, uncle, role model and friend. Services: Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, at the Bopp Chapel in Kirkwood. A funeral Mass will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 21, at St. Joseph's Church in Manchester. The burial service will take place at 12:30 p.m on Friday at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary