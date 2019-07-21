Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph I. Podorski Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary











Podorski, Joseph I. Jr. of St. Louis, passed away Sunday, July 7 at St. Luke's Hospital in St. Louis at the age of 94. Joseph was born in St. Louis on September 22, 1924. Joseph was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather and great-grandfather, a trusted friend, a hard-working entrepreneur and a proud US Navy Veteran. After serving in the US Navy during World War II, Joseph owned his own wholesale meat distributorship for over 20 years. He purchased Halls Ferry Inn Restaurant in North County in 1967 and sold the business to his son in 1973. He also proudly served in multiple officer positions in the USS Rich DE 695 Survivor's Association over the years, including Chairman. Through it all, he worked tirelessly in helping whoever he could with odd jobs, and he always enjoyed the company and conversation with his friends. Joseph is survived by a brother Anthony Podorski and wife Nancy of Florida; a sister Lucille Smith of Texas; three children: Barbara Lynn Summers of Lake Orion, Michigan; Gerald Paul Podorski and wife Karen of St. Charles, Missouri; and Stanley Mark Podorski and partner Sherry Lea of Salem, Missouri; four grandchildren: Scott Summers, Jeffrey Summers and wife Mandy, Jennifer Podorski and Kathryn Podorski; three great- grandchildren: Austin Summers, Samantha Summers and Addison Summers; special friend Elaine Stuppy, plus many nieces, nephews, neighbors and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents: Joseph I. Podorski, Sr. and Martha (Sobocinski) Podorski; wife Alta (Bernstorff) Podorski; and son Joseph Bruce Podorski Services: A Celebration of his Life will be held at his Chesterfield residence on Saturday, July 27th from 1:00 to 3:00. A private graveside service for family will be held at the Bellefontaine Cemetery. Memorials may be made to your preferred veterans' organization. Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for St. Louis Post-Dispatch Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

