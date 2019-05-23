Fasching, Joseph J. 93 yrs., Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church on May 21, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Shirley May Fasching; loving father of John (Jackie) Fasching, Karen Schmalz, and Cathy Burris; cherished grandfather of 5, greatgrandfather of 7; brother of Lee (Fay) Fasching and the late Richard (Rosemary) Fasching; dear uncle and friend of many. Services: Funeral procession Friday, May 24th, 9:15 a.m. from Hutchens Mortuary, Florissant to St. Sabina Catholic Church for a 10 a.m. Funeral Mass. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donation in memory of Joseph to Child Center Marygrove, Florissant, MO would be appreciated. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 23, 2019