Hatala, Joseph J. of Ste. Genevieve, MO, age 90, on Monday, May 18, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Mary E. Hatala (nee Blakemore); dear father of Diana (Chris) Smith, Karen (Bob) Barden, Ed (Sheila) Hatala and Cindy (Steve) Schoemehl; loving grandfather of Matthew and Tony Barden, Michelle (Wade) Bush and Eric Hatala and dear great-grandfather of Kyleigh Barden; dear brother, uncle, cousin and friend. Joe was a true icon of the financial printing industry including stretches at St. Louis area giants Von Hoffman Press, Mendle Press, Universal Printing Company and Color-Art Printing Company. His fulfilling career brought him many lifelong friends along the way. He was an avid hunter, fisherman (card player) and shared his love of the outdoors with his family. Whether it was 'cowboying' on his Washington County 'Crooked Creek Ranch' or enjoying his retired years at his favorite Ste. Genevieve County lake home, Joe was a true ourdoorsman and a 'man's man.' He will be greatly missed. Services: Private services. Charitable donations may be made to the charity of your choice in his memory. KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 24, 2020.