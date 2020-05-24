Joseph J. Hatala
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hatala, Joseph J. of Ste. Genevieve, MO, age 90, on Monday, May 18, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Mary E. Hatala (nee Blakemore); dear father of Diana (Chris) Smith, Karen (Bob) Barden, Ed (Sheila) Hatala and Cindy (Steve) Schoemehl; loving grandfather of Matthew and Tony Barden, Michelle (Wade) Bush and Eric Hatala and dear great-grandfather of Kyleigh Barden; dear brother, uncle, cousin and friend. Joe was a true icon of the financial printing industry including stretches at St. Louis area giants Von Hoffman Press, Mendle Press, Universal Printing Company and Color-Art Printing Company. His fulfilling career brought him many lifelong friends along the way. He was an avid hunter, fisherman (card player) and shared his love of the outdoors with his family. Whether it was 'cowboying' on his Washington County 'Crooked Creek Ranch' or enjoying his retired years at his favorite Ste. Genevieve County lake home, Joe was a true ourdoorsman and a 'man's man.' He will be greatly missed. Services: Private services. Charitable donations may be made to the charity of your choice in his memory. KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved