Joseph J. Hunt III
Hunt, Joseph J. III

Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Beloved husband of Olga M. Hunt (nee Abell); dear father of Nicole (Tony) Nawrocki, Amelia (Kyle) Settles, Joseph J. (Stephanie) Hunt IV and Katerina (Kaiden Jones) Hunt; dear grandfather of Kayden, Joey V and Kaia; dear son of Joseph and Jan Hunt; dear brother of Barb (Eric) Pilas, Tracy Meetre and Scott (Kim) Hunt; our dear nephew, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, October 1, 4-8 p.m. with funeral service Thursday at 7:00 p.m. Mr. Hunt was a member of Ironworkers Local #396. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the American Heart Association appreciated.




Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
OCT
1
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
