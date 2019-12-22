St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
O'Connell, Joseph J.

Thursday, December 19, 2019. Beloved husband for 67 years of June O'Connell (nee Meyer); loving father of Joe (Susie) O'Connell and Diane (Craig) Lillard; dear grandfather of Kate (Billy) Graft, Meg (Jeff) Larkin, Joe T. O'Connell, Charles (Dana) Akers, Stacey (Tim) Buske, Amber Lillard, Paige Lillard and Michael Lillard; dear great grandfather of Kate and Emily Larkin, Corinne and Alice Akers, Tre Lillard and Sullivan Buske; dear brother of Rich (Audrey) and the late Carl (Linda) Sambo; dear uncle, great-uncle and friend.

Services: Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to appreciated. A service of KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 22, 2019
