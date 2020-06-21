Port, Joseph J. "Joe"

Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary Port (Nee Harvey); dear father of Jim (Tina) Port; dear grandfather of Shane (Brittany) and Lacey; dear great-grandfather of Tinzlee; dear brother of Joyce Gibbar; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, nephew and friend.

Services: Private services were held at J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the charity of your choice appreciated. Kutis South County service.