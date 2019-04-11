Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph James Mills. View Sign

Mills, Joseph James On April 8, 2019, the world lost a true gem of a man. James Joseph Mills was a beloved son, a caring brother, a loyal friend, a doting and loving husband, and a dedicated father of 3. Though taken from us too soon, for 56 years Jim shared his light and love with anyone who had the joy of coming into his life. Jim is survived by his wife, Michelle Hirsch Mills; daughters Madeleine, Abigail, and Isabelle; father James Niland Mills (Sheila); siblings Robert Mills (Nikki), Jennifer Boyer (G.P.), Kathleen Lovett (Brian), Meredith Arns (K.C.) and Jeremy Moss, Lindsay Blase (Chris) and Nicola Moss, sister and brother-in-law Maya Shmoel (Avi) and Joe Hirsch (Joanne) and many nieces and nephews. Jim is predeceased by his mother, Patricia Louise Mills. Jim's amazing qualities were amplified in his family life. He made every one of his family and friends feel as if they were the most special person in the world. Services: Visitation Thursday, April 11 from 5 to 8 p.m. at BERGER MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 9430 Olive Boulevard. Funeral Friday, April 12 at 11 a.m. at Immacolata, 8900 Clayton Road. Interment follows at Bellerive Gardens Cemetery, 740 N. Mason Road. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions preferred to St. Louis Fisher House, PO Box 998,Fenton, MO 63026, or

9430 Olive Blvd

St Louis , MO 63132

