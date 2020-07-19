Lartonoix, Joseph Jay

Joe passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Born in St. Louis, Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Jay and Mary Jane Lartonoix. Joe is survived by his seven siblings, Deborah (Clint) Nelson, Peter (Sally) Lartonoix, Jeanne (Pat) Hanley, Daniel (Kathy) Lartonoix, Paul Lartonoix, Marguerite (Chuck) Morand, and John Lartonoix.

Joe was a loving uncle, great-uncle, nephew, cousin...and a friend to many throughout his life. A family celebration of life will be held at a future date.