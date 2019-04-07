LaMartina, Joseph Joe J., Sr. of Saint Charles, MO, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the age of 87. Loving husband of 63 years to the late Mary C. Cathy LaMartina; beloved son of the late Salvatore and Concetta LaMartina; devoted father of Salvatore J. (Jane) LaMartina, Anthony J. (Janet) LaMartina, James M. (Michelle) LaMartina, Timothy B. (Carol) LaMartina, Joseph J. LaMartina Jr., Daniel J. (Erika) LaMartina Sr., and C. Robert (Tracy) LaMartina Sr.; cherished grandfather of 18; treasured greatgrandfather of 13; and dear brother Charles LaMartina. Joseph is preceded in death by his son Richard LaMartina; grandson Christopher LaMartina; sister Rose Glines; brother Jim LaMartina and; and sister Rosemary LaMartina. Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. Visitation will be held at Baue Funeral Home, 620 Jefferson Street, St. Charles, MO, on Monday, April 8, 2019 from 4:00 8:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph Church, 1355 Motherhead Rd., Cottleville, MO, on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, 10:30 a.m. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials to . Visit Baue.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Joe J. LaMartina Sr..
Baue St. Charles
620 Jefferson St
St. Charles, MO 63301
(636) 940-1000
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2019