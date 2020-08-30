1/1
Joseph John Karpel
Karpel, Joseph John

79, of Arnold, Missouri passed away on Thursday August 27, 2020, of cancer. He died peacefully surrounded by his family.

Always the entrepreneur, Joseph started many small business ventures while working at the post office before becoming interested in computers in the 1970's. is computer career began with programming the IBM System 32 for many companies in the St. Louis area with starting his own independent consulting firm in 1976 that eventually became Karpel Solutions.

In 1957, he met the love of his life, Joan Bennett. Their 60th wedding anniversary was August 6th, 2020. Generous and kind, Joseph and Joan raised four children and opened their home to many foster children throughout the years.

Joseph dedicated his life to Christ and was very active in church matters. His zest for life included chess, horseshoes, poker tournaments and any other competitive game that could be enjoyed with family and friends, including attending every baseball and football event possible. He even learned how to snow ski in his late sixties to spend more time with his grandkids!

He is preceded in death by parents Joseph and Margaret Karpel. Joseph is survived by loving wife, Joan Karpel; children Joe Karpel, Jeff Karpel, Jolene Chitwood and Barb Munoz; 12 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; brother John Karpel of Olympia, Washington, sister Lou Ann Kinsella of Joliet, Illinois, sister Geraldine Holmes of Naples, FL , sister Janet Devoe of Shalimar, FL; and a host of other beloved friends and relatives.

Services: Visitation Monday, August 31st, 2020 4:00 p.m. -8:00 p.m. at Heiligtag-Lang-Fendler Funeral Home, 1081 Jeffco Blvd., Arnold, MO 63010. Memorial Services will be held Tuesday, September 1st, 2020, 10:00AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow in St. Paul Churchyard Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Shriners Hospitals for Children, 12502 USF Pine Dr. , Tampa, FL 33612-9411.



Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 30, 2020.
