Kupferer, Joseph Sr.

79, passed Saturday, August 24, surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sylvia Kupferer; his four children, Vicki (Michael) D'Harlingue, Joseph Kupferer, Jr., Suzanne (Timothy) Michaelree, and Kimberly Kupferer and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Services: The family will hold a celebration of life at the Immaculate Conception Parish Hall (7240 Anna Ave., St. Louis, MO 63143) on Thursday, Aug. 29, from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Park Conservation Association, www.npca.org.