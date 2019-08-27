Joseph Kupferer Sr.

Service Information
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
5:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Immaculate Conception Parish Hall
7240 Anna Ave.
St. Louis, MO
Obituary
Kupferer, Joseph Sr.

79, passed Saturday, August 24, surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sylvia Kupferer; his four children, Vicki (Michael) D'Harlingue, Joseph Kupferer, Jr., Suzanne (Timothy) Michaelree, and Kimberly Kupferer and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Services: The family will hold a celebration of life at the Immaculate Conception Parish Hall (7240 Anna Ave., St. Louis, MO 63143) on Thursday, Aug. 29, from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Park Conservation Association, www.npca.org.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 27, 2019
