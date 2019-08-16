St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. David Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Kramer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph L. "Joe" Kramer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph L. "Joe" Kramer Obituary

Kramer, Joseph L. 'Joe'

Of Arnold, Missouri. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Loving husband of Mary Ann Kramer; loving son of Laverne and the late Leo S. Kramer; loving father of Anne (Attilio) Pace and Mary (Christopher) Gorman; our dear grandfather, brother and uncle.

The Kramer family would like to express their gratitude to the nursing staff at Festus Manor for their compassionate care.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Monday, August 19, 10:30 a.m. for 11:00 a.m. Mass at St. David Catholic Church. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery. Visitation Sunday, 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Download Now