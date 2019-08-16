|
Kramer, Joseph L. 'Joe'
Of Arnold, Missouri. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Loving husband of Mary Ann Kramer; loving son of Laverne and the late Leo S. Kramer; loving father of Anne (Attilio) Pace and Mary (Christopher) Gorman; our dear grandfather, brother and uncle.
The Kramer family would like to express their gratitude to the nursing staff at Festus Manor for their compassionate care.
Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Monday, August 19, 10:30 a.m. for 11:00 a.m. Mass at St. David Catholic Church. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery. Visitation Sunday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 16, 2019