Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Funeral
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
9:45 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Seven Holy Founders Catholic Church
Joseph L. Vansaghi

Joseph L. Vansaghi Obituary

Vansaghi, Joseph L.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Beloved husband for nearly 50 years of Eileen Vansaghi (nee Kathman); loving father of Joseph (Nada) Vansaghi Jr., Monica (David) Illig, Tony (Christine) Vansaghi and Angela (Matthew) Wichmer; dear grandfather of Dominic, Shane, Neve, Anthony, Vincent, Louis, Lucia, Ada and Lucas; dear brother of Carole (Jack) Adkisson and John (Linda) Vansaghi; dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, September 30, 9:45 a.m. to Seven Holy Founders Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Mercy Hospice, 1630 Des Peres Rd. 63131 or Peregrine Society (2343 Hampton Ave. 63139) appreciated. Visitation Sunday, 1-5 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 27, 2019
