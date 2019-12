Jost, Joseph Lawrence

Joseph L. Jost, 88, of St. Louis, MO passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Preceded by his wife Joan K Jost (Geatley). He leaves behind his son Joseph L Jost III, his daughter Jean K Mard (Jost), his grandsons John Mard (wife Kate) and Michael Mard, his great granddaughters Lillian and Amelia Mard.

Services: A Memorial Service and Private Burial will be held for the immediate family at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.