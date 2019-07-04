Boain, D.D.S. Joseph Lee Tuesday, July 2, 2019, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church. Beloved husband of Carol Boain (nee Kellett); dear father and father-in-law of Dr. Janelle Peterson, D.D.S., Joe Boain, Dr. John Boain, D.D.S. (Dr. Jennifer Boain, D.D.S.), James Boain and Dr. Jeanine Boain, PharmD; dear grandfather of Olivia, Robbi, Regan and Fletcher Peterson, Braxton, Corban and Lindley Boain; dear son of the late Edgar and Virginia Boain; dear brother and brother-in-law of Thomas (Joann) Boain; dear step-father of Wendy (Dale) Lewis, Shelli (Derek) Worth and Stacy (Randy) Ward; step-grandfather of Tyler and Makayla Lewis, Landon and Allie Dennis, Cole and Collin Ward; our dear uncle, brother-in-law, cousin and friend. Dr. Boain graduated from St. Louis University School of Dentistry, taught Dentistry at Missouri College of St. Louis, practiced dentistry in his private practice, Boain Dental Care in Florissant, for over 40 years, was a member of the Rotary Club of Florissant and graduated McCluer High School in 1965. Services: Memorial service 6:00 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Hutchens Mortuary & Cremation Center, 675 Graham Rd., Florissant. Visitation 2-6 p.m. Sunday prior to service. Service will conclude at funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Rotary Club of Florissant. Online guestbook at www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 4, 2019