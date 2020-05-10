Joseph Lynn Hackney
Hackney, Joseph Lynn Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the age of 101. Beloved husband of the late Lucille Hackney (nee Holmes); loving father of Steven, Joseph (Linda) and Sarah Hackney; dear brother of the late Irene Morton; our dearest brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle and friend to many. Joseph served in the U.S. Marine Corps during WWII and served in the Pacific Theater. He was a long time member of the St. Vincent de Paul Society of Seven Holy Founders Catholic Church. Services: A memorial Mass will be celebrated at Seven Holy Founders Catholic Church at a later date with details to follow. Interment at J.B. National Cemetery was held in private. In lieu of flowers contributions to St. Vincent de Paul Society appreciated. A KUTIS AFFTON service.

Published in Post - Dispatch on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial Mass
Seven Holy Founders Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
