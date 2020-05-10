Hackney, Joseph Lynn Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the age of 101. Beloved husband of the late Lucille Hackney (nee Holmes); loving father of Steven, Joseph (Linda) and Sarah Hackney; dear brother of the late Irene Morton; our dearest brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle and friend to many. Joseph served in the U.S. Marine Corps during WWII and served in the Pacific Theater. He was a long time member of the St. Vincent de Paul Society of Seven Holy Founders Catholic Church. Services: A memorial Mass will be celebrated at Seven Holy Founders Catholic Church at a later date with details to follow. Interment at J.B. National Cemetery was held in private. In lieu of flowers contributions to St. Vincent de Paul Society appreciated. A KUTIS AFFTON service.



