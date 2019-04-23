Cyr, Joseph Joe M. Sr. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Saturday, April 20, 2019. Beloved father of Joseph (Kristina) Cyr Jr., Michael (Brittany) Cyr, Christina (Eric) DeWilde, Anthony (Kristina) Cyr, Mary (Ethan) Shive, Rebecca (Tom) Materniak, Elizabeth (Fiance Don Shimer) Cyr, John Cyr, and Matthew (Ali) Cyr; son of Rosaria Cyr and the late Gilbert J. Cyr; dear Papa Joe of 32; brother of Gilbert (Laura) and Doreen Cyr; our dear uncle, cousin and friend of many. Services: Funeral Mass Thursday, April 25, 10:00 a.m. at St. Raphael the Archangel, 6000 Jamieson Ave. (St. Louis). Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Grace Convent of the Holy Spirit Adoration Sisters (Pink Sisters) or . Visitation Wednesday 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. at HUTCHENS MORTUARY. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 23, 2019