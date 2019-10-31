St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:15 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Stephen Protomartyr Catholic Church
Joseph M. Gaydos

Gaydos, J. Mark

Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection, on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Cynthia Gaydos (nee Spickett); dear son of the late George J. and Carrie Lee Gaydos; loving brother of Bishop John R. Gaydos, Gary R. (Betty) and Stephen P. (Sandy) Gaydos; our dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Saturday, November 2, 10:15 a.m. to St. Stephen Protomartyr Catholic Church for 11 a.m. Mass. Interment Calvary Cemetery (Fredericktown, MO). Contributions to The Catholic Charities of Central and Northern Missouri for the Diocese of Jefferson City, MO. Visitation Friday, 4-9 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 31, 2019
