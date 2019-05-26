Judge, Joseph Martin Fortified with the sacrament of the Holy Mother Church on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Son of the late Larry and late Peggy Judge. Beloved husband of Margaret (nee Ohlman) of 52 1/2 years. Devoted father of Bridget; grandfather of Megan (Brandon); and dearest Great-grandfather (G-pa) of Chloe. Loving brother, brother-in-law, and uncle to many. Joe has donated his body to Saint Louis University School of Medicine. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: St. Pius V SVDP Society, 3310 S. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, Mo. 63118. His heart belonged to St. Vincent de Paul. Services: A memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at St. Pius V Church 3310 S. Grand Blvd. (at Utah). Greeting the family will begin at 9am with mass to follow at 10am. Remember, O most gracious Virgin Mary¢$º.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from May 26 to May 29, 2019