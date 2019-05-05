St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Joseph Michael Fuchs III

Fuchs, III, Joseph Michael 4-30-2019. Beloved son of Sheila M. Wooten and Joseph M. Fuchs, Jr.; dear brother of Jason (Morgan), Jacquelyn (Jesse), Joshua, Jacob, Shanna (Rich), Jay. Our loving grandson, uncle, nephew and cousin. Services: Funeral from Kutis Funeral Home, 10151 Gravois Rd. 63123 Monday 5-6-2019, with open casket 8:30 a.m. until 10 a.m., then closed until service at Noon. Burial at Park Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Cardinal Glennon Children's Foundation or the may be made.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 5, 2019
