Moore, Joseph "Joe"

61, passed away on Wed., Sept. 16, 2020 at his residence. He was born on Jan. 8, 1959 in Kansas his parents a doctor and a nurse loved their only child unconditionally. He went to high school and trade school studying as an HVAC Technician. So as life went on Joe worked various jobs he also enjoyed being the life of the party and made and kept friends very well. Services will be held private. Kemper-Millard-Keim Family Funeral Chapel Phone 636-528-8221