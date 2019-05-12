Weber, Joseph Noel 92, passed Monday April 8, 2019. He leaves sister-inlaw Kay Siegrist, cousin Ruth Kruger, nephews David, Allen, Mark, Scott Weber, nieces Denise Weber and Barbara Trackwell, great nieces, nephews, and friend Barbara Trimble. Joe was a military veteran, aviator, commercial pilot and retired from McDonnell-Douglas. Memorials to Wings of Hope. Services: Friends and family to assemble on Friday, May 17 at 9:45am at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS FUNERAL HOMES, 7027 Gravois (63116) and depart to Sunset Memorial Park for interment.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 12, 2019