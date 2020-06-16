Barbay, Joseph P.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the age of 90. Beloved husband of Dorothy (nee Haenichen); dear father of Michael (Becky), Mark (late Pam) and Richard Barbay; loving grandfather of Michael (Anna), Joseph, Alex, Christopher & Tony Barbay and Mark (Colleen) & Matthew (Ashlee) Barbay; special great-grandfather of Michael & Francesca 'Cece' and Roman, Paisley & Tucker Barbay; uncle and friend to many.

Joseph was a Veteran of the United States Air Force.

Services: Funeral Service, Friday, June 19th, 11:30 a.m.. at St. James the Greater Catholic Church, 6401 Wade Ave.; St. Louis, MO 63139. Private Family interment to follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, June 18th from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa St.; St. Louis, MO 63109. If desired, donations in Joseph's name may be made to St. James the Greater Catholic Church. www.hoffmeistercolonial.com