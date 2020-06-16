Joseph P. Barbay
Barbay, Joseph P.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the age of 90. Beloved husband of Dorothy (nee Haenichen); dear father of Michael (Becky), Mark (late Pam) and Richard Barbay; loving grandfather of Michael (Anna), Joseph, Alex, Christopher & Tony Barbay and Mark (Colleen) & Matthew (Ashlee) Barbay; special great-grandfather of Michael & Francesca 'Cece' and Roman, Paisley & Tucker Barbay; uncle and friend to many.

Joseph was a Veteran of the United States Air Force.

Services: Funeral Service, Friday, June 19th, 11:30 a.m.. at St. James the Greater Catholic Church, 6401 Wade Ave.; St. Louis, MO 63139. Private Family interment to follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, June 18th from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa St.; St. Louis, MO 63109. If desired, donations in Joseph's name may be made to St. James the Greater Catholic Church. www.hoffmeistercolonial.com



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
JUN
19
Funeral service
11:30 AM
St. James the Greater Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
6464 Chippewa Street
St. Louis, MO 63109
3148327770
