Joseph Paul Finocchiaro

Joseph Paul Finocchiaro Obituary

Finocchiaro, Joseph Paul

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Monday, January 20, 2020. Beloved husband of 68 years to Patricia Finocchiaro (nee Kalin); loving father of Cindy Taylor, JoAnn Finocchiaro, Mary (Jack) Knight and Joe Finocchiaro; dearest grandfather of Sean (Tricia), Christopher (Nikki), Heather (Tom), Michael (Jacque), and Brian (Kera); dearest great-grandfather of Jada, Jaden, Connor, Sophia, Lucy, Zachary and Anthony; dear brother of Rosemary Gruver; dear uncle, great uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at Mary, Queen and Mother Center, 7601 Watson Rd., Friday, January 24, 8:00 AM until the Funeral Mass at 9:00 AM. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Children's Heart Foundation. A KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 23, 2020
