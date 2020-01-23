|
Finocchiaro, Joseph Paul
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Monday, January 20, 2020. Beloved husband of 68 years to Patricia Finocchiaro (nee Kalin); loving father of Cindy Taylor, JoAnn Finocchiaro, Mary (Jack) Knight and Joe Finocchiaro; dearest grandfather of Sean (Tricia), Christopher (Nikki), Heather (Tom), Michael (Jacque), and Brian (Kera); dearest great-grandfather of Jada, Jaden, Connor, Sophia, Lucy, Zachary and Anthony; dear brother of Rosemary Gruver; dear uncle, great uncle, cousin and friend.
Services: Visitation at Mary, Queen and Mother Center, 7601 Watson Rd., Friday, January 24, 8:00 AM until the Funeral Mass at 9:00 AM. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Children's Heart Foundation. A KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 23, 2020