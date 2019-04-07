St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Schiwinger, Joseph Paul Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Friday, April 5, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Virginia Ginny Schiwinger (nee Swartz); loving father of Lawrence (Patti) and Steve (Jennifer) Schiwinger, Sandy (Rob) Hensel, Mike (Stephanie) Schiwinger and Barbara (Mike) Savin; dear grandfather of Jennifer (Michael) Gilbert, Gary (Cheska) Schiwinger, Colleen (Brendan) McGahan, Drew (Jessie) Hensel, Daniel Schiwinger, Mallory and Rachel Hensel and Hailey Schiwinger; dear great-grandfather of Josephine Gilbert, Declan and Seamus McGahan and Maxwell Hensel; dear brother of the late Marilyn (surviving Roger) Svoboda; our dear brother-in-law, uncle and friend. Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, April 9, 4-7 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Justin Martyr Catholic Church (11910 Eddie and Park Rd., 63126) Wednesday, April 10 at 10 a.m. Interment JB National Cemetery. Memorials to appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2019
