Joseph R. Lombardozzi

Lombardozzi, Joseph R. Passed on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Leesa (nee Kirk) Lombardozzi; dear father of David (Deborah), Denise (Steve) Field, Thomas (Denise), Joseph (Lynn Waldhauser) Lombardozzi; loving Gramps, Great Gramps, Great great Gramps, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend. He was a lovely man who profoundly touched lives too numerous to count. Services: Memorial visitation 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. with Memorial Service at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 8th, 2019 at HUTCHENS MORTUARY, 675 Graham Road, Florissant, Missouri, 63031. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 5, 2019
