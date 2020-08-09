Rosenbloom, Rabbi Joseph R.

Rabbi Joe, as he was known to generations at Temple Emanuel and St. Louis at large, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Monday, August 3. He was the beloved husband of the late Cordelia Rosenbloom and Gloria A. "Abbi" Rosenbloom. He was the dear father of Deborah A. Rosenbloom, Dena J. (Douglas Fishman) Rosenbloom and the late Eve Rosenbloom, and the loving grandfather of Aaron, Lia and Alicia. He was the beloved brother of Nina (Lenny) Kalen and Esther (Jerome) Brown, and cherished uncle to many nieces and nephews. Rabbi Joe was a respected colleague, trusted friend and confidant, and valued mentor to countless others.

Services: Due to the current health situation, the funeral service was private. Contributions in Rabbi Joe's memory may be made to Temple Emanuel, 12166 Conway Road, St. Louis, MO, 63141. The family would like to express their deep gratitude to the 6th floor ICU nursing staff at St. Luke's Hospital for their exceptional care and compassion. A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE