Sauer, Joseph R. April 13, 2020, age 54, son of the late Bernard and Marian (Grieshaber) Sauer. Father of Katie (Ryan) Cornell; grandfather to Riley and Hadley. Dear brother of Robert Sauer, Cathy (Keith) Davis, Elizabeth Sauer, David (Judy) Sauer, Evan (Jeanne) Sauer and James (Vhine) Sauer. Services: Private Mass was held at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. Inurnment Sacred Heart Cemetery, Crystal City, MO. In memory of Joe memorial donations may be made in the form of Masses to St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 504 S. 3rd St., De Soto, MO 63020.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020.