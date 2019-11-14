Renda, Joseph

baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Eva Renda (nee Giaraffa) for 71 years; dearest father of Diane Renda and Joseph L. Renda; our dear uncle, great-uncle and friend of many.

Services: Visitation at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 567 St. Joseph Lane, Manchester, Saturday, November 16, 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Entombment Bellerive Gardens, Creve Coeur. If desired, contributions may be made to . A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.