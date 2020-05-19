Salamon, Joseph Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Friday, May 15, 2020 in St. Louis, the city he loved. Joe gave 24 years of joy, love and kookiness to those lucky enough to know him. He is survived by his parents, Matt and Ann, his three siblings, Faith, Dom and Lucy, his Nonna, Carmelita Salamon, many aunts, uncles, and cousins, as well as a seemingly never-ending line of friends, coworkers and acquaintances who are mourning his loss together. Joe was part of the St. Louis U High Class of 2014, where he brought his classmates together with his comedy skills, hilarious YouTube videos and school cheers, and showed off his athleticism as part of the State Champion Lacrosse Team in 2012. He did a bit of college hopping, landing at UMSL where he graduated Cum Laude with a degree in Communications in 2018. From there, he achieved his dream of moving to The Windy City where he worked for a company that marketed hard liquor, a job for which he was uniquely qualified. Joe was a creative genius, a renaissance man and a true source of light for all. He made us laugh with his tweets and his standup or improv routines. He made us smarter with his off-the-cuff references of obscure trivia facts. He made us look like absolute fools on the dance floor. (This last point could also be argued the other way but we're giving him this one.) He also made us very strong, but delicious, cocktails and served as the ultimate drinking buddy. Of all his admirable traits, what was most special about Joe was that he shared his life so openly with everyone around him. He made us all feel at home. We are so lucky to have known and loved him. As an organ donor, his generosity continues. Services: A private funeral Mass will be held for family members at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 21 at St. Peter Catholic Church in Kirkwood. All friends are encouraged to participate remotely via live stream, available at www.stpeterlive.com. The family hopes that all who knew Joe will join in sharing memories or tributes to Joe's life at www.boppchapel.com. Joe's memory will bring us together during this time when we are asked to stay physically apart. When restrictions are lifted, the family will host a celebration of our friend Joe and the life he so beautifully lived. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Joe's memory to St. Louis U High, 4970 Oakland Ave, 63110 or World Central Kitchen, www.wck.org. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 19, 2020.