Schager, Joseph on Thursday, Febrary 28, 2019. Beloved husband for 64 years of Ingeborg Schager (nee Siebenbrunner); dearest father of Robert Schager (Janice) and Brigitte Risk; precious Opa to 6 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren; son of the late Stefan and Amalia Schager. Our dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and friend to many. A special thank you to all the doctors and nurses who attended to Joseph, and a special thank you to the home healthcare team, first responders, EMT, and techs who helped Joseph's family in their time of need. Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Monday, March 4, at 9:30 a.m. to St. John Paul II Catholic Church for a 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the or the . Visitation Sunday, 3-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2019