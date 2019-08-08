Joseph T. Farinella

Guest Book
  • "We are so deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our..."
    - Bill & Rosa Coulter
  • "Papa Joe was a great friend and I will deeply miss him and..."
    - Roy Esslinger
Service Information
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
6464 Chippewa Street
St. Louis, MO
63109
(314)-832-7770
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
6464 Chippewa Street
St. Louis, MO 63109
Celebration of Life
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
6464 Chippewa Street
St. Louis, MO 63109
Obituary
Farinella, Joseph T.

was called home suddenly August 3, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Rose (nee' Ragusa) Farinella; cherished father of Ramondo (Mary), Frank (Tess), and Little Joe; wonderful grandpa to Michael, Angelina, Ava, Daniel (Linsey), Gina, and Sam; loving great-grandpa to Bella Rose and Henry; dear brother of Josephine Jones; dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin, and a friend to many. Joe was known to everyone as "Papa Joe" for his great culinary skills. You could never go to his house and not have a plate of food, or a recipe to take with you. He loved gardening, fishing, and spending time with his friends and family. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Services: Visitation will be Sunday, August 11 from 4-8 p.m. at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa Street 63109. A Celebration of Papa Joe's Life will be Monday, August 12 at 10 a.m. at Hoffmeister Colonial Chapel, followed by entombment at Resurrection Cemetery. For more info, visit

www.hoffmeistercolonial.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 8, 2019
Funeral Home Details
St. Louis, MO   (314) 832-7770
