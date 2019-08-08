Farinella, Joseph T.

was called home suddenly August 3, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Rose (nee' Ragusa) Farinella; cherished father of Ramondo (Mary), Frank (Tess), and Little Joe; wonderful grandpa to Michael, Angelina, Ava, Daniel (Linsey), Gina, and Sam; loving great-grandpa to Bella Rose and Henry; dear brother of Josephine Jones; dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin, and a friend to many. Joe was known to everyone as "Papa Joe" for his great culinary skills. You could never go to his house and not have a plate of food, or a recipe to take with you. He loved gardening, fishing, and spending time with his friends and family. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Services: Visitation will be Sunday, August 11 from 4-8 p.m. at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa Street 63109. A Celebration of Papa Joe's Life will be Monday, August 12 at 10 a.m. at Hoffmeister Colonial Chapel, followed by entombment at Resurrection Cemetery. For more info, visit

www.hoffmeistercolonial.com