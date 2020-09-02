1/
Joseph T. Marty
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Marty, Joseph T. Gunnery Sergeant, USMC (Ret)

passed away August 28, 2020. Son of the late John A. Marty Sr., & Joanne (Donovan) Marty, Brother of John A. Jr., (Kathy); Jeffrey L. (Karen); Jerome C.; Jay P. (Carol); James E.; the late Joanne M. Fulton (Ken); Jene P.; the late Jason R.; Jody F. (Liz); and Jill Zmuda (Luke); Brother-in-law of Mary Marty and Helen Marty; Cousin, Uncle and Great Uncle and friend to many.

Services: Visitation at St. Martin of Tours Church, Lemay, MO on Thurs., September 3, 9 a.m. followed by Mass at 10. Interment with full military honors will follow in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Visit hoffmeistersouthcounty.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved