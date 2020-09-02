Marty, Joseph T. Gunnery Sergeant, USMC (Ret)

passed away August 28, 2020. Son of the late John A. Marty Sr., & Joanne (Donovan) Marty, Brother of John A. Jr., (Kathy); Jeffrey L. (Karen); Jerome C.; Jay P. (Carol); James E.; the late Joanne M. Fulton (Ken); Jene P.; the late Jason R.; Jody F. (Liz); and Jill Zmuda (Luke); Brother-in-law of Mary Marty and Helen Marty; Cousin, Uncle and Great Uncle and friend to many.

Services: Visitation at St. Martin of Tours Church, Lemay, MO on Thurs., September 3, 9 a.m. followed by Mass at 10. Interment with full military honors will follow in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Visit hoffmeistersouthcounty.com