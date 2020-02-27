|
|
Spelman, Joseph T. IV "No Show Joe"
on Monday, February 24, 2020. Loving brother of Butch (Valerie Vandiver) and Pat Drury and the late Carl Drury; loving son of the late Joe and Vicki Spelman; loving fiance of Annie Christopher; dear uncle of Jesse and Arin Drury; our dear cousin and friend to many. Joe was a long time and well respected leader of the Statesmen Motorcycle Club.
Services: A Memorial Visitation will be held at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, on Saturday, February 29, from 11 a.m. until service at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the or the Lions Club.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2020