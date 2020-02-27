St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Spelman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph T. Spelman IV

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph T. Spelman IV Obituary

Spelman, Joseph T. IV "No Show Joe"

on Monday, February 24, 2020. Loving brother of Butch (Valerie Vandiver) and Pat Drury and the late Carl Drury; loving son of the late Joe and Vicki Spelman; loving fiance of Annie Christopher; dear uncle of Jesse and Arin Drury; our dear cousin and friend to many. Joe was a long time and well respected leader of the Statesmen Motorcycle Club.

Services: A Memorial Visitation will be held at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, on Saturday, February 29, from 11 a.m. until service at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the or the Lions Club.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Download Now