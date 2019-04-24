Joseph Thomas "Tom" Manion

Manion, Joseph Thomas Tom age 92, passed peacefully on 4-20-19. Tom was preceded in death by his wife Margaret Agnes (Peggy), son Joseph, parents, 2 siblings and his great-granddaughter, Sammi. He is succeeded by his sister, Patricia Jean Manion, Sister of Loretto currently at the Motherhouse in Nernix, KY. Proud father of 6 children; Kathleen (Michael) Morgeson, the late Joseph (Janet) Manion, Margaret (Mark) Maness, Mary (Ron) King, Michael (Patti) Manion and Christine (Wayne) Holtzmann. Tom had 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. We will dearly miss him. We Love you POP! Services: Visitation 4-25-19 from 4-8 p.m. at Affton Kutis. Funeral Mass will be 4-26-19 at 10 a.m. at St. John Paul II School Chapel - 7748 Mackenzie Rd., Affton, MO 63123. Interment to follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please give donations to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 24, 2019
