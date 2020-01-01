Turek, Sr., Joseph W.

97, of Ste. Genevieve, MO. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on December 29, 2019. Loving husband of the late Jean (nee Jordan) Turek; beloved father of Joseph (Dianne) Turek, Jr., Daniel (Debbie) Turek, Donna (James) Van Dillen, Sr., Christopher (Andrea) Turek, Sr., Matthew Turek, Mary (Thomas) Schanuel, Patricia A. Turek and John (Joelle) Turek; loving grandfather of 24; great-grandfather of 19; dear brother, uncle & friend.

Services: Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN SOUTH COUNTY, 4830 Lemay Ferry Road, St. Louis, MO 63129. Mass at 9:15 a.m. at Queen of All Saints. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.