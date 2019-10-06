Yanick, Jr., Joseph "Joe" W.

passed in peace at the age of 72. Beloved husband of Carol (nee Deibel); loving father of Steven (Kathleen) Yanick,, Jennifer Stevens and Joseph (Edna) Yanick; cherished grandfather of Ceirra, Desiree, Devin, Ava, Kayla, and Nathan; dear brother of Michael (Margot) Yanick, and Joann Baliva;, uncle, cousin and friend of many.

Services: Memorial Visitation, Sat., Oct. 12th, 9 a.m. till the time of the Memorial Mass 10 a.m. at St. Norbert Catholic Church, 16455 New Halls Ferry Rd. Interment Calvary Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held after the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donation to ALS Association of St. Louis, 2258 Weldon Pkway., St. Louis, MO 63146 would be appreciated in memory of Joe. Online guest book www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com