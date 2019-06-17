Waing, Joseph Joe Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Helen L. Waing (nee Brantley) of 64 years; dearest father of Janis M. (Keith) Kneemiller; dear grandfather of Zechariah J. Kneemiller; our dear uncle, great-uncle and friend of many. Preceded in death by sisters and brother-in-laws. Joe was a member of the KC, Fatima Council #4429 and KC 4th Degree Bishop Wurm Council #2012. Services: Funeral Wed. June 19, 10:30 a.m. from HUTCHENS MORTUARY, 675 Graham Rd. (Florissant) to St. Martin de Porres, 615 Dunn Rd. (Hazelwood) 11 a.m. Mass. Interment Jefferson Barrack National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Louis Zoo. Visitation Tuesday 4-8 p.m. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 17, 2019