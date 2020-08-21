Baker, Joseph William

Monsignor Joseph William Baker passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, fortified with the SACRAMENTS of the Holy Mother Church. He is the son of the late Meral C. Baker and Henrietta A. (Heuvelman) Baker. He is a dear brother of the late Dudley Baker, Henrietta Obenhaus, Mary Evans, and Olive Wilson. Monsignor Baker is survived by his loving sister Iris M. Wilson.

Monsignor Baker spent his life loving God. He worked tirelessly to help his church, his parish (St. Hedwig), and his family. He will be buried with church blessings.

Services: His services are private. Hutchens Funeral Home.