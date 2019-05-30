Hansen, Joseph William on Tuesday May 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Shirley Hansen; loving father of Craig (Marcia) Hansen, Laura (the late Dick) Scoville, John (Paula) Hansen and Richard Hansen; dearest grandfather of Michael, Katie (Will), Lauren (Kevin), Christopher (Lily), Molly, Bryan, Claire (Billy) Neil (Jessie) and Anthony; cherished great-grandfather of Imani, Nia, Emiliana, Eva, Macy, William, Joanna and Evelyn; our dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend. Joseph was an active Scoutmaster of Troop 493 for many years. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Troop 493 or Samuel UCC. Services: Memorial Visitation Friday, May 31, 2019 5-7 p.m., Kriegshauser West Mortuary, 6450 Olive Blvd. Memorial Service Saturday, June 1, 2019, 1:00 p.m., Samuel UCC, 320 N. Forsyth Blvd., Clayton, MO 63105. Condolences may be offered at www.kriegshausermortuary.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 30, 2019