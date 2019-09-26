Zickel, Joseph William

Joseph William Zickel passed away on September 21, 2019 with loving family at his side.

Joe was born on December 2, 1930 to the late Albert and Dorothy Quinn in St Louis, MO. Joe attended Little Flower School, St Louis University High School and St Louis University. In 1955 he married his wife of 64 years, Barbara Cronin with whom he raised 6 children: Anne (Jim) Worton, Bill (Robin), Susan (the late Joe) Woodrome, Sally (John) Doheny, Trish Eaton (Jon Sanchioli) and Joseph (Beth Gearhart). Joe loved visits and calls with his 15 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter, and he has twin great-grandchildren on the way. Joe is survived by his sister Margaret (Nick) Verzino, loving in-laws, nieces and nephews and countless friends. He was preceded in death by his sister June (Karl) Fuerste.

Joe began working for his grandfather WD Quinn at the age of 12, after his father passed away. Helping deliver saw blades via streetcar, Joe eventually took over the Quinn Saw Company. Today his sons and grandchildren continue his legacy of hard work and quality service for the 116-year-old family business.

Joe will also be remembered for his 44 years of sobriety, service, and dedication to Alcoholics Anonymous. Manning the telephones, attending meetings and sponsoring countless others over those years certainly changed many lives.

We will dearly miss "Toots", Dad, Grandpa, and patriarch of the Zickel family. We imagine him zipping around in his red convertible after a great round of golf with those who have passed before him.

Services: A gathering is scheduled for 10 am, Saturday, September 28, with a Celebration Mass at 11am at Christ Prince of Peace Church, 415 Weidman Rd, Manchester MO 63011. In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorial gifts be directed to Monastery of the Holy Spirit, 2625 Highway 212 SW, Conyers, GA 30094 or Missionaries of Charity, 3629 Cottage Ave, St. Louis, MO 63113.