Delkeskamp, Josephine Ann

82, of St. Louis, passed away November 12th, 2019.

She was a wonderful Mother and enjoyed a successful career as a registered nurse. Jo is survived by her two children, Matt Delkeskamp of Greenville, SC and Kellie Pruvot of Nice, France. She is also survived by two grandchildren.

Services: There will be a memorial Mass on Friday, November 22, 2019 at St. Clements of Rome Catholic Church starting at 10 a.m. Please make donations to in lieu of flowers.