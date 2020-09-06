1/
Josephine Ann McMullan "JoAnn" Sommers
1926 - 2020
Sommers, Josephine Ann 'JoAnn' McMullan

passed away on August 28, 2020 in Covington, Louisiana. She was born in St. Joseph, Missouri to James F. and Irma Kley McMullan on July 12, 1926. She grew up in St. Joseph along with her sister, Mary Nancy McMullan, later Dobler of Lincoln, Nebraska, and brother James Daniel McMullan of St. Joseph. She graduated high school from Sacred Heart Academy and received an Associate's degree from St. Joseph Junior College. She eloped to St. Louis with her late husband Donald B. Sommers who would become a prominent St. Louis attorney. In postwar St. Louis, she worked in the insurance industry and had four sons; Donald, Steven, Bruce and Jeffrey. She made innumerable meals, washed and clothed oblivious boys, refereed fights, herded Cub Scouts and tried her best to bring order to chaos. She was a terrible golfer and a ruthless bridge player. She will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grand-mother, great-grandmother, wonderful friend, and, later in life, companion to James (Jim) S. Crump and will be sorely missed. She is survived by her sons and their families: Donald J. Sommers and Sherrie of Mandeville, Louisiana, and Steven M. Sommers and Sally of Denver, Colorado, her daughter-in-law Rosemary Sommers of St. Louis, Missouri, six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Services: A private service for immediate family will be held in St. Louis County. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations can be made in her name to the American Cancer Society. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.




Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 6, 2020.
